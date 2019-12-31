From Staff Reports
Today’s cool, sunny weather will help 2019 end on a bright note, but the National Weather Service is predicting 2020 will start off on the damp side.
The weather service in Shreveport says today’s high in Longview should be 57 degrees with clear skies, followed by a low of 37 degrees for New Year’s Eve revelry.
New Year’s Day should see a high near 54 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.
“Our next round of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will be arriving on the first day of the new year Wednesday with an increase in coverage and intensity overnight and through much of Thursday,” the weather service said.
Chance of rain Thursday in Longview is 60%, with a high of 65 degrees, followed by mostly sunny skies Friday and a high of 59 degrees.