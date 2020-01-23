Local students stepped up to help Longview's homeless population during Thursday's Homeless Resource Day at the Longview Exhibit Building.
The event was a combination of Homeless Resource Day, the Point-in-Time homeless census and Veterans Stand Down. Booths provided homeless people with health care, insurance, identification, dental care, haircuts, meals and other services.
Students in New Diana High School's Athletes That Care organization were at the event with backpacks of supplies.
Lori James, a parent volunteer with the group, said the students make backpacks for at-risk children entering foster care.
She said someone with Homeless Resource Day contacted her and asked if they could fill 100 backpacks for the event. The students had a fundraiser to get supplies to fill the backpacks with a blanket, stuffed animal, coloring books and other supplies.
A student in the group, Kylee Beggs, 17, said the students conducted a fundraiser with Papa John's Pizza. They sold pizzas, and their organization kept part of the profits.
Kylee said they pack bags for children ages 2-18. After the students finished packing the bags, they started helping sort clothes and other supplies people needed.
Jocelyn Howell, 17, said while Athletes That Care was distributing supplies, a man asked her for bacterial soap.
"I told him we didn’t have any, so I just gave him soap," she said. "And he said, 'I’ll just take one, because I know someone else is going to need that more than I did.' And that’s just crazy, you know?
"To have somebody with so little still be so caring about everyone else."
Another New Diana High School student, Rylee Camp, 16, said it was a refreshing experience to see what other people go through.
Ivan Ramirez, 16, said he enjoyed talking with the people there while distributing supplies with his fellow New Diana students.
"It's good to hear their stories," he said. "Because when you actually talk to them, you get to hear why they're here, what their background is and why they're in these situations."
Students from St. Mary's Catholic School in Longview also were volunteering. Emma Osburg, 13, said they were helping at various booths where needed. She was helping sweep up hair at the haircut station.
She said helping homeless people lines up with what the students learn in their religion classes.
"What I've noticed is how grateful I am for what I have," she said. "It matches up with how Jesus always helped people."