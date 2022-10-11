Today is the last day to register to vote in the November general election. Early voting begins Oct. 24, and Election Day is March 8.
The ballots will include federal, state and local offices.
Check your voter registration status by visiting the Secretary of State website at votetexas.gov.
Residents in Gregg County can go to the elections office on the first floor of the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.
You can also visit https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp to fill out a voter registration application. Once completed, the application must be printed, signed and taken to your county election office. If you mail the application, it must be sent by the voter registration deadline.
If mailing, completed applications for Gregg county, mail it to P.O. Box 2827, Longview, Texas, 75606.
Anyone who needs to update voter registration information such as their name or address can visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do. You will need your voter unique identifier in order to do this.
To be eligible to vote in Texas you must be:
- A United States citizen
- A resident of the county
- 18 years or older
- Not a convicted felon unless the sentence is completed, including any probation or parole
- Not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law