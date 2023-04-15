Today's Bible verse Apr 15, 2023 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace toward me did not prove vain; but I labored even more than all of them, yet not I, but the grace of God with me.”1 Corinthians 15:10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPublix Easter Hours—Will Publix Be Open on Easter Sunday? Find Out Here!Woman charged with murder after Hallsville man shot, killedMissing woman from Longview rescued from submerged vehicle at Lake O' the PinesPartnership brings Dana's Cheesecake Delights to LongviewLongview ISD board member steps downGusher Days returns to downtown GladewaterDivorces granted: March 27-31, 2023Plans for new Teague Park entryway to be revisedThings to do in East Texas this weekendMarriage licenses: March 27-31 2023 Images Videos