Numerous Longview restaurants will donate portions of sales Tuesday to Longview Community Ministries as part of the annual Too Hot to Cook fundraiser.
Participating restaurants include: Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street, Cafe Barron’s, Chick-fil-A, Don Benito’s Mexican Café, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, GZ Asian Bistro, On the Border, Papacita’s, Pizza King, Scottie’s Bistro, T. Blanco’s, Tele’s, The Cace Kitchen, Wendy’s on Fourth Street and Whataburger on Fourth Street.
Money raised through the event will go to Longview Community Ministries’ Food Box, the largest food pantry in Longview that feeds thousands of people every month, according to the nonprofit organization.
For information, go to longviewcommunityministries.org .