Editor's note: We will be updating this story as damage reports come to us. If you know of storm damage in the area or have pictures to share with us, please send them to newsroom@news-journal.com.
Damage has been reported across several East Texas counties after overnight storms ripped through the area spawning at least one reported tornado that touched down in Upshur County causing injuries.
Upshur, Rusk and Harrison counties reported damage this morning as rain continues in the area following a spree of watches and warnings for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.
A tornado appears to have touched down south of Evergreen Road and FM 2685 in Upshur County then moving northeast to the county line at Lake O’ the Pines, according to the sheriff’s office.
“There has been significant damage to homes with some being totally destroyed,” the office said in a statement on Facebook. “At this time there have been reports of non life threatening injuries and no reported fatalities.”
Emergency crews will continue to work to clear debris from roads and assist in the recovery process, the sheriff’s office said. It said residents could call them if they need assistance.
“As morning arrives and sheds light on the total scope of the damage please keep our friends and families in your prayers as we begin to pick up the pieces and move forward to recovery,” the office said.
Ore City ISD has delayed start of school today by two hours for “weather and safety related reasons.” Buses will run two hours behind normal schedule.
According to Upshur County Emergency Citizen Communications, the gym at First Assembly of God is open in near Walmart at 1088 U.S. 271.
In Harrison County, Elysian Fields ISD has closed for the day due to damage reported in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We are getting reports of multiple trees and power lines down across the Southern portion of the County,” the sheriff’s office said. “There will be multiple County roads with flooding issues but can not confirm until daybreak. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when we can.”
The office reported a crash at FM 31 and Floyd Evans involving a saltwater truck.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reported significant damage from Laneville through Minden and the Brachfield area. Several homes were damaged or destroyed, the office reported, and a command post was being set up at the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department to start the cleanup.