8:35 a.m. update: A tornado warning that had been in effect for six Longview-area counties expired at 8:30 a.m. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. today. And a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m.
A tornado watch issued previously by the National Weather Service remains in effect until noon for 11 counties in Northeast Texas as well as Northwest and North-Central Louisiana, and South-Central Arkansas.
The severe thunderstorm warning is for Southeastern Marion, Harrison, east-central Upshur and central Gregg counties.
The National Weather Service said at 8:28 a.m. severe thunderstorms were along a line from six mile northeast of Longview to near Hallsville to eight miles northwest of Tatum and moving east at 45 mph.
Previous: A tornado warning is in effect for Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties until 8:30 a.m. Sirens are being sounded in the city. Take cover now.
At 7:53 a.m., the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a tornado warning for:
East-central Smith County ...
Western Harrison County ...
Northern Panola County ...
Northern Rusk County ...
Southeastern Upshur County ...
Gregg County ...
The weather service said that at 7:51 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Overton, or 7 miles southwest of Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near Kilgore and Liberty City about 8:05 a.m., Longview about 8:20 a.m., and Hallsville about 8:30 a.m.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakeport, Warren City, Nesbitt, Rolling Meadows, Monroe, Darco, Stewart, Chalk Hill, Easton and Laird Hill.