There is a tornado warning in effect for an area including Lake Cherokee, Easton and Tatum until 11:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for an area that includes portions of the counties of Gregg, Rusk, Harrison and Panola.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for an area include Longview, Kilgore and Henderson until 11:45 a.m.
The service confirmed tornado sightings in and north of Tyler as the system moved through that area.
A National Weather Service representative said the group heard reports of tornado sightings north at Spur 364 and Smith County Road 1125 as well as Loop 323 and Highway 110 North in Tyler.
Hillary Whitten shared a video of what appears to be a tornado on Facebook around 10 a.m. on Texas 31 moving east near The Scotts Company, at 13321 FM 206 in Tyler.