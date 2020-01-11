The National Weather Service in Shreveport is issuing Tornado Warnings for several counties in Northeast Texas as storms roll across the region. The latest are warnings for:
East central Nacogdoches County
Central Shelby County
Northwestern San Augustine County
* Until 115 AM CST.
* At 1237 AM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Martinsville, or 15 miles southwest of Center, moving northeast at 55 mph.
The weather service also issued a Tornado Warning for ...
West central Caddo Parish
Southeastern Marion County
Northeastern Harrison County
* Until 1:15 AM.
* At 1234 AM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located over Karnack, or 11 miles northeast of Marshall, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Elysian Fields around 1235 AM CST.
Waskom around 1245 AM CST.
Earlier, warnings were issued for:
Southeastern Harrison County
Northeastern Panola County
* Until 1245 AM.
* At 12:21 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Tatum, or 12 miles south of Marshall, moving northeast at 55 mph.