9:16 p.m. UPDATE: A tornado warning for the Longview area expired at 9:15 p.m., but a tornado watch continues until 2 a.m. for most of East Texas.
At 9:14 p.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting more than 17,000 power outages in Texas, including 13,902 outages in Gregg County.
8:58 p.m. UPDATE: A tornado WARNING has been issued for Longview and surrounding areas in Gregg County until 9:15 p.m.
The warning area includes parts of Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Marion and Cass counties and includes the cities of Longview, Gladewater, East Mountain, Diana, Ore City, Harleton, Jefferson and Avinger.
The tornado sirens could be heard sounding in Longview at 8:40 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning, a severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado was located at 8:35 p.m. over East Mountain or White Oak moving northeast at 55 mph.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the NWS said.
A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for parts of Northeast Texas, including Longview, Kilgore, East Mountain, Gladewater, Liberty City, Gilmer, Lakeport and Henderson until 9:30 p.m.
At 8:44 p.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 5,222 customer outages in Gregg County.
A tornado WARNING was issued for parts of Harrison, Panola and Rusk counties until 9:45 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: A tornado watch is in effect for Gregg and surrounding counties in East Texas until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch at 7:30 p.m. for the counties of:
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Franklin
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Houston
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Wood