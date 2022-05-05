A tornado watch has been issued for Gregg and most other counties in Northeast Texas.
The National Weather Service issued the watch at 10:10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana amid an enhanced risk of severe weather in the area.
Included in the watch area are the Northeast Texas counties of
- Gregg
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
CBS19 forecaster Colleen Campbell said the system moving through the region today could produce storms capable of producing wind speeds of up to 70 mph and hail an inch in diameter or larger.
With a cold front forming in the northwest and traveling into the warm, humid East Texas region, a strong-upper-level system is expected to bring “ambitious isolated storms” to the area, according Campbell. The system could bring widespread severe storms with the potential for damaging straight-line winds and for flooding.
"Some areas could see up to four inches (of rain),” Campbell said.