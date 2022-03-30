A tornado watch has been issued for Gregg and most other counties in East Texas until 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch at 5:25 a.m. for the counties of Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
“Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail will be possible in the stronger storms this morning and early afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the watch area.
According to a NWS hazardous weather statement, strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong and damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region today. Locally heavy downpours can be expected.
"In addition, strong winds outside of thunderstorms will continue as well with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible today," the statement said. "This activity will exit the region from west to east by later this morning through late this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region."