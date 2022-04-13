Tornado watch
National Weather Service

A tornado watch has been issued for the Longview area and much of Northeast Texas until 5 p.m. 

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 10:35 a.m. for Gregg County along with the counties of

  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Harrison
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Upshur

The watch area extends into parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. 

Much of the area was under a tornado watch late Tuesday into the early morning hours Wednesday as storms that caused tornado warnings and extensive power outages moved through the region. 

