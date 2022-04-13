A tornado watch has been issued for the Longview area and much of Northeast Texas until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch at 10:35 a.m. for Gregg County along with the counties of
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Harrison
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Upshur
The watch area extends into parts of Arkansas and Louisiana.
Much of the area was under a tornado watch late Tuesday into the early morning hours Wednesday as storms that caused tornado warnings and extensive power outages moved through the region.