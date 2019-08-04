Marietta Liebengood lived with her family in Costa Rica doing missionary work before she became a teacher. The experience is what helped her truly learn to speak Spanish, even more than all her years of classes, she said.
Now a high school Spanish teacher at Trinity School of Texas in Longview, she is offering the same opportunity to her students.
Nine Trinity School students returned July 28 from a 17-day trip to San José, Costa Rica, where they immersed themselves in the culture and language of the city.
Palmer Mann, a ninth-grader, took the trip for a second year and said he learned more Spanish in a couple of weeks than he would in months in summer school.
“Especially being immersed in the home, because usually the family that you’re staying with doesn’t speak any English at all, or if they do it’s not enough to get you out of speaking Spanish,” Palmer said. “It forces you to use what you learn in class and imprint that in your brain.”
The trip doesn’t get students out of classes, however. They attend Spanish lessons 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to learn how to speak, write and read the language. In the afternoons, the group goes on excursions around San José and take longer excursions outside the city on weekends.
Liebengood said upon arrival the students do an interview in Spanish with a teacher to determine what level class they are placed in. Palmer said he was in level 6 out of 16, which focused on conversational Spanish.
Students stayed with host families, which Palmer said helped him learn more than just language.
“You get to really immerse yourself in the food, how people live, you learn kind of the local lingo, how life is — the differences and similarities,” he said. “There’s different customs, but there’s also so many similar things; like, my friends and I are pretty into playing video games and we get there and we’re greeted by the 20-something-year-old-son who stays at the house and he was a big gamer.”
Despite seeing so many houses walled off and with barbed wire fencing, the people of Costa Rica welcomed Palmer and his classmates.
“They were very welcoming and warm and open to having us stay,” he said. “They’re also very open to making you feel comfortable.”
This was the sixth year for the trip, Liebengood said. It began with her reaching out to parents to see if there would be enough interest, and after a positive response, she was able to get it approved by the school.
Families pay the full cost of the trip, but any student in middle and high school can attend, she said.
Some of the excursions stay in the city, such as museums, city tours and dance or cooking lessons, she said. But weekend ones outside the city include beaches, volcanoes, kayaking and other sites around Costa Rica.
Palmer said they also played soccer with local children and visited a coffee plantation.
“Being able to go on a trip like this ... it’s just amazing,” Palmer said. “It was an amazing experience I’m so grateful to be able to have done it.”