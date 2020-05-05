Amy Nolan's sister, Karen Williams, was her better half, she said. Now, Nolan said she feels "totally lost" after Williams, 62, died of ovarian cancer Sunday evening.
Williams was the principal of Longview Christian School and started the school's Early Learning Center in 2012. The Early Learning Center serves children ages 6 months to prekindergarten.
Williams was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in February 2019, Nolan said. Earlier this school year, students started raising money for her treatment.
Nolan said her sister cared about "her people" and everyone wanted to be her friend. Williams will be remembered by her family, students, co-workers and friends as someone who cared about her students and who could make anyone laugh.
A sister, wife, mother and grandmother
Nolan and Williams shared a room as children, and she said though they fought as all sisters do, they were best friends.
"As my older sister, we were very close," Nolan said. "She was my best friend, my confidante, and I’m totally lost without her. I just feel like the better half of me is gone, because we were so close as sisters, especially as we got older and appreciated sisterhood more.
"I mean, we traveled together, our girls played basketball and softball together," Nolan said. "People used to say Karen had my daughter, and I had her daughter because my daughter has Karen’s personality."
Williams' daughter, Courtney Dickerson, said she and her mother were close, and she will miss everything about her.
"She was my encourager, mentor and friend," she said. "My mother was loving and gentle, hilarious and kind. Her sincerity and heart for others allowed everyone to trust her. When people speak of my mother’s character and experiences, I smile — knowing she was always genuine and allowed them to see the heart of Jesus through her."
Williams was married to Larry Williams for almost 37 years, and they had two children, Dickerson and her younger brother, Charles Williams, and seven grandchildren.
"Mom, aka 'Kiki,' had such great adoration for her grandchildren," Dickerson said. "They were the joy of her life. She loved them fiercely and enjoyed spoiling them. She taught them how to love, how to learn and how to cultivate a relationship with Jesus."
Dickerson said once large gatherings are allowed again, a memorial service for her mother will be held in Longview. She said she knows her mother had an impact on many people, so they will need a large space.
Churches currently are restricting capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My mother’s interest was simply people," Dickerson said. "Her life revolved around her family, friends and the school. She loved like Jesus and infiltrated her heart into every situation so that people felt encouraged and had the ability to be successful."
More than an educator
Longview Christian School senior Anna Clark said Williams was one of her family's oldest friends, so they were close before Clark stepped into her classroom.
"She was really kind," Clark said. "I always remember she was fun, and she made all the things she taught us interesting and entertaining, and I remember I really enjoyed her class."
Clark said Williams is leaving a huge impact on the school, and she loved her students.
"She just loved us more than anything that we could understand, and she dedicated most of her life to the students," Clark said. "She showed Christ’s love in everything she did for us."
Grace LaMaster and Erika Moore are both LCS class of 2009 graduates, and their relationship with Williams continued after their graduation.
"School was not my favorite thing," LaMaster said. "And she just, every single day, she was encouraging me and helping me with my homework. And I was one of 200 students, so for her to take the time out and love me like that definitely had the biggest impact on my life."
LaMaster said she and Moore used to stay after school and help Williams in her classroom, and they would often go out to eat together.
Both women ended up working for Williams. LaMaster helped her start the Early Learning Center in 2012 and was her assistant, and Moore coached at LCS for a few years after graduation.
"She really was like a second mother to me in a lot of ways," Moore said. "Grace and I were best friends, so we hung out with Karen a lot. We’d go to her house and just laugh and talk, and she was honestly just always there. Her laugh was contagious and just always had the best advice no matter what you were going through."
A mentor in the office
Administrator Ben Cammack said Williams was instrumental in bringing him to the school, and he said he was always "a little jealous" at how easily she connected with the students.
"She just has a way about her that’s magnetic when it comes to kids, they’re drawn to her," he said. "To me, it’s this mix of grace and love and gentleness, while at the same time being able to speak truth and wisdom into their heart."
Williams helped guide Cammack from his background in business to working in education, he said.
"I relied heavily on her, and she was just a wealth of information; she had so much wisdom," he said. "I’ve never worked with anyone else before that it was just so easy. We just had a wonderful relationship working together."
Before coming to LCS, Williams ran the Williamstown Academy in Longview for 16 years as an early childhood center, Dickerson said.
But she was proud of the Early Learning Center she opened, Cammack said. The school now is raising money to renovate a vacant building across the street from the main campus as the "Karen Dodd Williams Early Learning Center."
"Her heart was with those little kids, and every day, she loved to have them come to her desk and get down on their level and talk about what’s going on in their lives," Cammack said. "It just brought joy to her heart to have those little ones around."
A friend for the best road trips
Leslie Yeakley said some of her fondest memories of her friend and former co-worker will be their road trips.
Yeakley said she, Williams, Nolan and their former co-worker Claudia Rabenhorst used to take annual "girls trips."
"Karen would read books to us as we were traveling, and she could do any voice, any accent, and she just made those books come alive, which I’m sure is what she did in the classroom, as well," Yeakley said. "The destinations were fun but that time on the road was just — you can’t even describe how much fun we had."
Yeakley said Williams could make anyone laugh, even up to their last conversation. Yeakley moved back to Longview recently, a step she said was God giving her a chance to be with her friend when she needed her.
"I learned from Karen that what people need most in the world is for you to be there," she said. "And she was there. She was there for her students; she was there for her family; she was there for her friends. She just — everybody loved her, and she was always there for them."