Small children climbed into a medical helicopter, a backhoe, a cement mixer and other big vehicles and equipment Saturday during the 11th annual Touch a Truck — Feed a Family fundraiser.
The children posed for photos inside the vehicles while their operators stood nearby in the north parking lot of the Longview Mall. Longview Community Ministries, which conducts the event, moved it from the Gregg County Fairgrounds.
A Flight for Life medical transport belonging to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System arrived from its base at the East Texas Regional Airport to take part in the fundraiser.
The helicopter carries a three-person medical crew, flight nurse Chad Solomon said.
"We can take a patient, and sometimes we can take a parent," he said.
Solomon said the helicopter has a radius of 150 nautical miles. It takes patients from ambulances and flies them to hospitals, as well as inter-facility transfers to larger hospitals for trauma care and pediatrics.
Several children lined up to sit inside the helicopter.
"It has way too many buttons," said Guinevere Burns, 8, who came with siblings Augustus and Bohannon and their mother, Chelsa Connolly of Longview. "I think it should have at least three big buttons and have some voice controls."
Guinevere, a third-grader at Bramlette Elementary School, was fortunate that she did not need emergency medical attention.
"You don't want to ride in this helicopter," pilot Jake Moser said. "We'll take good care of you. We transport pretty sick people."
The helicopter was among 38 vehicles registered for Touch a Truck, said Robin Fruia, executive director for Longview Community Ministries. The nonprofit entity provides assistance with food, rent and utility bill payments and other services. Touch a Truck attendees were asked to make monetary donations and donations of peanut butter jars for its food pantry.
Fruia said she believed turnout was higher than in previous years and cited the presence of food trucks for the first time as a factor.
"We are getting people who never came to Touch a Truck before," Fruia said.
She said she believes cash donations also would be higher than the past but speculated donations of peanut butter jars would drop.
"I think people are coming to the mall to shop," Fruia said. "It's easier to make a cash donation while shopping at the mall rather than carrying a jar of peanut butter."
Riley Wyers of Longview said he showed up for the second year and brought his 4-year-old daughter, Aubrey.
"It's good to see all the different trucks, a lot of activities for the kids," he said while he and Aubrey ate snow cones.
Aubrey said she wants to fly a helicopter when she grows up, inspired by the "PAW Patrol" animated series.
Unlike the helicopter, other vehicles stayed grounded. They included fire engines, backhoes and a cement mixer.
Emma Mogavero, 5, of Longview sipped a soft drink after climbing a John Deere backhoe courtesy of Doggett Machinery Services of Longview.
"What do you like about this?" her mother, Katie Mogavero, asked.
"It is big," said Emma, a kindergarten student at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Touch a Truck also featured a booth from the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, which set up displays.
One display demonstrated that spray-on foam provides better insulation in a home than fiberglass and cellulose. Another display showed how much electricity light bulbs consumed.
"We try to educate the community on energy savings," said Lynn Gray, who works in member relations for the 43,000-member cooperative.