Standing at The Green, looking toward the Airbender hot air balloon rising across the park, Charlie McIlvain had a simple compliment of the Balloon Race Capital of Texas.
"It’s a beautiful city," he said of Longview, "and y’all have a lot of amenities. This park is just one of them."
McIlvain of Kerrville was escorting a Texas Travel Industry Association tour Tuesday.
The association takes about 20 counselors who work at Texas Department of Transportation travel information centers — such as the center on Interstate 20 in Waskom — on a five-day tour each year.
Counselors learn about events and attractions along the tour so they can share with visitors of travel information centers as they enter the Lone Star State.
Representatives from Texas Highways magazine and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department joined on the tour, which began Sunday in Dallas.
The group arrived Monday in Longview. Their stops included a barbecue sample at Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue, a brief tour of the S.E. Belcher Chapel and Performance Center at LeTourneau University and a quick downtown tour with stops at Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Heartisans Marketplace, city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
They also took a sneak peek of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, which opens Saturday.
Their visit to Longview concluded Tuesday morning at The Green with a breakfast prepared by Edible Arts and a visual taste of the Great Texas Balloon Race.
"This is an ideal opportunity to explain what the balloon race is all about and dates and amenities surrounding that or information surrounding it," McIlvain said, "so that these individuals are talking about it when they visit with visitors coming in to our state."
Giving off the feel of East Texas hospitality was foremost, Longview Tourism Coordinator C.J. Clayton said.
"It’s more than just what we see. It’s the feeling you get when you come to this town, like I did moving here from a small town in Arkansas, thinking I was going to get a different feel in a bigger town. No," Clayton said.
"Everybody knows everybody," she said. "Everybody cares about everybody. I just love it here, and I wanted them to feel that, too. Because when visitors come, that’s what we want them to feel."
After leaving Longview, the group headed to Waskom. The tour will include stops in Nacogdoches, Palestine, Crockett and Ennis before returning to Dallas on Friday, said Bob Phillips with Phillips Entertainment, which hosted the tour.