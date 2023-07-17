Max Tovar's initial career goal was to be an airline pilot but after entering the airport business he realized his love for the challenges it came with. With educational, professional and military experience under his belt, Tovar is joining the East Texas Regional Airport as its new director.
Tovar graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2005 and joined the U.S. Air Force that same year. He was stationed in Barksdale, LA and was active duty for a year. In 2010 he began college at LeTourneau University and during his time there he was sent on two deployments. He was first deployed in 2011 to Kandahar, Afghanistan and returned the next year and his second deployment took place in 2013 to Bagram, Afghanistan for roughly eight months.
During this period, Tovar found the time to get his pilot license and dispatch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and in 2016, graduated from LETU with a double major BA in aviation studies and professional flight and an MBA with a specialization in management. He remains as a master sergeant in the Air Force in active reserve and is in the process of being commissioned as an officer in logistics.
His first job outside of military service was for the East Texas Regional Airport in 2017 as an operations specialist. In this role, he helped the airport maintain compliance and follow mandated rules and regulations. He stayed in this position until 2021, when a supervisor position at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport opened up. As a supervisor he was considered the airport's assistance director and was in charge of operations, maintenance and security.
He's currently finishing out his tenure with the Tyler airport before starting in Longview.
Tovar explained that when he initially enrolled in LETU to get his flight certifications, it was with the goal of becoming an airline pilot.
"But I would say God had a different path for because I ended up in the airport business...and the longer I stayed in it I continued to pursue it and doors opened up and opportunities presented themselves," he said.
He gained a love for the challenges that came with the airport business, an environment he described as constantly changing. Yearly inspections and the desire to pass without any write-ups means the constant pursuit of perfection, he said.
Admittedly a competitive person, Tovar said his nature to want to do better, accomplish tasks and be the best nurtured his love for the airport field.
"It's something that I enjoy — the challenge to do something different on a yearly basis," he said.
Tovar has been married to his wife Tiffany since 2006 and together they have a daughter, Tanya Joyner, who is 17 years old. His family has recognized the challenges that the new position will bring but are excited to have him closer to home. He and his family live in Longview and he commutes to Tyler for work, which keeps him away from them at times, he said.
"It feels like we're back together even though we've been together," he said of his family. "It feels like we're back home even though we've been home."
Additionally, his family is excited for him to be reaching his goals, which he's also grateful for. He acknowledged that airport director positions don't come along easily considering the challenging environment it comes with along with limited availability.
"I'm excited and ready to start but I'm more humbled that out of the competitive people that were interviewed (Gregg County) selected me and trusted me and I'm very humbled by that and honored and ready to go," he said.
Tovar added that while he may have some fear of what's to come, at the end of the day he's confident in himself and has surrounded himself with people in the industry that support him. The Longview airport is in good condition and has a solid foundation, but there's always room to grow, which will be his mission, he said.
Tovar is set to officially start as airport director July 31.