Toys for Tots sign-up slated Oct. 19-20 in Longview

Parents or guardians of economically disadvantaged children may sign up 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Marine Corps League Building, 1512 Alpine Road.
Adults must bring a Texas photo ID for themselves, along with a utility bill to provide proof of residence. In addition, a birth certificate or guardianship papers are required for each child.
Families may register for only one local toy drive program.
The Marine Corps League Detachment 959 in Longview serves children in Longview, Kilgore, Marshall, Gilmer, Gladewater and other cities and communities in between through its Toys for Tots program.
Boxes to collect new, unwrapped toys for the drive will begin appearing in stores and businesses on Nov. 4.