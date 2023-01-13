Residents of Magnolia Lane in Longview have mixed opinions about a new traffic signal set to be installed at the road's intersection with McCann Road.
The Longview City Council on Thursday approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to install the signal at a cost of $252,000.
The project is part of this year's Capital Improvements Program.
Michael Sanders lives on Magnolia Lane and said the road stays busy, especially with people who use Christie Road, a street perpendicular to Magnolia.
According to Sanders, motorists often use Christie to get onto neighboring Ruthlynn Drive where a traffic signal sits at its intersection with McCann.
"They'll cut through here and go over to Ruthlynn and go to that red light on the next street down," he said.
He suspects motorists do this to avoid trying to merge onto McCann, where vehicles often spend minutes waiting for a chance to enter the roadway.
The addition of a traffic signal at the McCann-Magnolia intersection would be helpful, Sanders said.
However, Leonard Crawford, who also on Magnolia, said he doesn't believe a traffic signal will do much to slow down motorists who he said frequently speed on the road. Crawford has lived on Magnolia all his life and said he sees and hears reckless driving daily.
Speeding vehicles make it difficult for him to exit his driveway as he fears being hit, he said.
"I don't know what a traffic light's gonna do down there at Magnolia," Crawford said. "It's hard to get (out of the driveway), so what's a red light gonna do at the other end?"
During Thursday's meeting, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle requested that the item be pulled from the consent agenda for further discussion and asked Public Works Director Dwayne Archer whether the project already had been accounted for in the city's budget.
Archer confirmed it had and said the item on the agenda was just to confirm the agreement with TxDOT for the installation.
In other business Thursday, the council also approved The Friends of the Longview Public Library to accept about $32,000 in donations and grants to replace worn furniture at the library.
The group is a nonprofit organization that supports the library and its programs and activities and often does fundraisers or applies for grants on the library's behalf.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the funds are made up of an $8,100 donation from 100+ Women Who Care; a $3,000 grant from the Crain Foundation; a $15,720 grant from the Greggton Rotary Club; and a $5,000 matching donation from The Friends of the Longview Public Library group.
The funds from the 100+ Women Who Care and the Crain Foundation will go toward replacing aging furniture in the library's Crisman Children's Department, while funds from the Rotary Club will go be used to purchase new chairs for the Rotary Reading Room, Eldridge said.
She said furniture in the children's department is more than 10 years old, and many of the pieces are torn, ripped and falling apart. Lounge chairs used in the reading room are in excess of 35 years old and extremely worn and in "dire need of replacing," she said.
"Our overarching mission this year is to replace aging furniture, so we've been working with the Friends (of the Longview Public Library) on opportunities to do that," she said.