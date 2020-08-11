From staff reports
Motorists at a Northwest Longview intersection with see a newly operational traffic light, city officials announced this past week.
A traffic signal at Heritage Boulevard and West Hawkins Parkway will begin regulating the flow of vehicles at the intersection starting on Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to use caution at the intersection. The project, which consisted of constructing a new 4-way traffic signal at the intersection, is constructed by Striping Technologies of Tyler, according to the city.
Anyone with questions about the construction should call city Traffic Engineer Stephen Ha at (903) 237-1260.