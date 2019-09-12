Traffic signal improvements for two Hawkins Parkway intersections are on tonight’s Longview City Council regular meeting agenda.
Council members are poised to adopt a 2019-20 property tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation when they meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Along with the tax rate, the council could officially designate the Boy Scout Troop 201 cabin at Teague Park as a local historical landmark.
Council members also have a 23-item consent agenda that includes possibly installing a traffic light on Hawkins Parkway at Heritage Boulevard — one of two new signals that could be added to Hawkins.
“The traffic signal at Hawkins and Heritage has been designed and bid,” Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said. “It is pending award at this City Council meeting. This signal will be installed within the next year and is largely dependent on materials delivery for the contractor.”
Striping Technologies of Tyler was the only bidder to install a four-way traffic signal at Heritage and Hawkins at a cost of $184,499. If approved, funding will come from the city’s street operations fund.
Design work for a traffic signal at the Hawkins Parkway intersection with Good Shepherd Way and Home Depot is part of a five-year capital improvements program plan that council members also might adopt tonight.
“We performed a traffic signal warrant study, and both of these locations met the conditions to require a traffic signal,” McPhee said.
The proposed 55.89-cent tax rate represents a 4.9-cent increase from this past year and would mark the first increase in seven years.
If approved, the rate will be levied on the city’s 2019-20 taxable property values that have been certified at $6.072 billion. Of the rate, 38.42 cents is devoted to maintenance and operations, while 17.47 cents is devoted to debt, including the city’s first payments on a $104.2 million bond package that voters approved in November.
On Aug. 28, the council approved a $157 million budget that represented a 2.1% spending increase from the 2019-20 budget.
A foundation for Boy Scout Troop 201 has asked that the city designate its 102-year-old cabin at 1201 E. Park Lane as a local historical landmark. The Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission already have recommended approval of the designation, which is meant to protect the structure from demolition through city ordinances.
Also during tonight’s meeting, Mayor Andy Mack will proclaim Sept. 12 as Education by Design Day in the city and will lead a discussion about digital billboards.
Among items on the consent agenda are interlocal agreements that allow Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to provide animal care services to the cities of Kilgore, White Oak and Gladewater, multiple vehicle purchases and a $1.658 million contract for intake repairs at the city’s Lake O’ the Pines raw water plant.