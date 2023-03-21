The High Street bridge between Nelson Street and Marion Drive is set to close Wednesday and Thursday as part of the bridge reconstruction project, according to the city of Longview.
During the closure, traffic will detour on Nelson and Fredonia streets and Marion Drive.
In January, the Texas Department of Transportation announced it would demolish and replace the High Street bridge.
Earlier this month, the city announced Sabine Street east of Carter Street and Center Street south of Ware Street would close and traffic detoured to Nelson Street.
Those street closures are scheduled to last for the duration of the bridge project, which is expected to last about two years.
Ragle Inc. of Euless was awarded the bridge replacement project at a total cost of $9.3 million.
TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford previously said the project is not an emergency replacement situation as it was previously submitted and approved for state funding.
“TxDOT and bridge engineers make routine check-ups on bridges throughout the state,” he said. “It was determined (the High Street bridge) was eligible for replacement.”
Williford also previously said the project is classified under a Category 6 Bridge Project, which stipulates the existing bridge must be classified as deficient — meaning it is either structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.
“For a deficient-classified bridge, a sufficiency rating then determines if a bridge is eligible for rehabilitation or replacement. The interval of time, generally 10 years, since a structure’s construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation, and the type of structure also aid in determining a structure’s eligibility,” according to TxDOT requirements.