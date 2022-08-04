A construction project that has reduced McCann Road in Longview to two lanes since June 2021 is expected to be mostly complete by the end of summer.
The project is part of continued trail extension from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive.
Closures on McCann Road began after construction of the trail under Judson Road finished in summer 2021 following months of the road being reduced to a single lane in each direction.
In December, closures reducing traffic to one lane in each direction on McCann Road shifted from the west side to the east side of the road. At the time, the city said the adjusted closures were expected to last four months.
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said in March that that bad soil under the bridge on McCann Road caused the project to fall behind schedule.
“It’s holding a lot of moisture. If you stand on it, it sinks. It’s like a wave...” he said of the soil. “You have to have a good stable base in order to put any retaining wall footers, and your trail on top of that.”
On Thursday, Caron said a good deal of progress had been and it was close to completion.
"The main things remaining are finishing up the guardrail and putting down asphalt on the roadway, both the north and south," he said.
The bridge deck and concrete approaches have been completed, which have moved the project forward, he said. Most of the remaining construction is expected to be wrapped up by the end of summer.
"Even once those things are done, there's still some other minor things that need to be completed like clean up" and other final details, he added.
When finished, the trail will pass under Judson and McCann roads connecting the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail to form 10 consecutive miles of trails in Longview.
The work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant funded by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and the Texas Department of Transportation.
This project is being constructed by Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview.
For information, call Project Manager Bob Watson at (903) 239-5504.