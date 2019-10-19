KILGORE — A $3.5 million estate gift from a former Kilgore College Rangerette and her husband to fund scholarships for the Rangerette organization will be "transformational," college President Brenda Kays said.
The gift, which was announced Saturday at halftime of the Kilgore College Rangers homecoming game at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, will provide scholarships for future generations of Rangerettes who meet the endowment’s academic criteria. The endowment includes scholarships for the support team of Rangerette managers, who also are Kilgore College students.
"This is a monumental moment for the KC Foundation and a touching legacy tribute to the Rangerette organization," said Michael Hageloh, chief development officer. "This estate gift is one of the largest gifts in our history."
Though the donor wished to remain anonymous, she was a member of the Rangerettes under the direction of Gussie Nell Davis. Davis founded the Kilgore College Rangerettes in 1940, the first dance drill team of its kind, which created a multibillion-dollar industry both domestically and internationally.
"This gift is transformational for both Kilgore College and the Rangerette organization," Kays said. "Rangerettes are known for giving back, and this is a prime example. The donor applied her Rangerette experiences to both her personal and professional life; those lessons helped her become the individual she is today."
For information about donating to Kilgore College to support students, contact Hageloh at (903) 983-8187 or mhageloh@kilgore.edu .