It wasn’t just the volume of COVID-19 patients that challenged area hospitals when cases and hospitalizations began to rise.
It was the complexity of caring for those patients.
“One thing we learned about COVID is almost every patient experiences it a little differently,” said Christy Escandon, chief nursing officer for UT Health Tyler. COVID-19 patients in intensive care require more care than typical ICU patients. “We were truly individualizing care for these patients. Everybody’s response was just a little bit different.”
That’s why the small army of traveling medical professionals who descended on the Longview-Tyler area during the virus surge were so important, Escandon said.
“We would not have been able to provide the care to the number of COVID patients we were able to care for from our community without them,” she said.
That includes people such as Erica Eghan of Chicago, who has been helping fight the pandemic at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview since Dec. 12. Eghan has been a nurse for seven years and a traveling nurse for four years.
“I just wanted to experience what it was like to work in a pandemic,” she said. Chicago had a lot of COVID-19 patients, she said, but she knew there was a surge with more patients in places such as New York and Texas.
At its height, when there were some 700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in East Texas, about 1,300 traveling medical professionals were working in the area — nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, according to Beth Powell-Surface, hospital preparedness program manager for the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council.
The advisory council is part of a system of councils established by law across the state, with each responsible for “developing, implementing and monitoring a regional emergency medical service trauma system plan” and coordinating a hospital preparedness program.
In the case of COVID-19, that has meant regular meetings and communication with area hospitals in the Piney Woods’ 27-county area to distribute personal protective equipment from the national stockpile and coordinate with a state contractor to bring traveling nurses and other medical professionals in when needed, Powell-Surface said.
Traveling nurses and other medical professionals benefit financially from higher salaries and more shifts. They typically work six, 12-hour shifts each week, with one day off. They stay in area hotels and are bused to and from work each day
“I go everywhere (in the hospital) — COVID (unit), float all over the hospital,” Eghan said.
Teresa Halcomb, chief nursing officer at Christus Good Shepherd Health System, praised the resources provided through the Regional Advisory Council.
“At the peak of COVID hospitalizations in January, around 300 RAC nurses were working alongside our associates to care for nearly 200 COVID patients,” she said. “Thankfully, we have seen a dramatic decline in COVID hospitalizations in our community, and currently around 120 RAC professionals are part of our care teams. We are so grateful to the RAC nurses and respiratory therapists for their support and help in caring for our community throughout the pandemic.”
Now, considering declines in local COVID-19 cases, Eghan said the agency she works for has let the traveling nurses know they’ll be “demobilizing” some of the nurses each week.
She’s loved working at Christus Good Shepherd, she said.
“The people here are really nice. Management is great,” she said.
Still the assignment hasn’t been without stress, such as when nurses need to speak with families about what is happening with a patient.
“It’s been extremely challenging. It’s been intense and mind draining,” Eghan said. “It’s been a lot, especially navigating being able to talk to families and explain to them exactly what is going on.”
She was concerned, too, initially, about the possibility of getting sick herself and took Vitamin C, zinc and Emergen-C to help boost her immune system. She wears two masks and has a respirator.
“I was not concerned at that point. I thought I was pretty much safe,” Eghan said. “We did have a lot of supplies each time, so we were good.”
She spends her one day off each week, on Sunday, working on her studies to become a mental health practitioner.
“I’m trying to make it work,” she said of her study schedule.
Longview Regional Medical Center also has used traveling nurses.
“Like other hospitals across Texas and the country, our hospital benefited from the support of travel nurses as we cared for our community during COVID surges, including some from the state,” said spokeswoman Libby Bryson.
The traveling nurses’ presence in East Texas benefited the area in other ways as well.
‘Destitute’
When the pandemic hit about a year ago, hotels were largely left without business, said C.J. Clayton, president of the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association.
“Of course, right off the bat, it was more or less the hotels were just destitute,” Clayton said. “They didn’t have anything coming in.”
Then, in summer 2020, the first group of 50 traveling nurses arrived and needed a hotel in which to stay.
“And it grew exponentially throughout the summer and especially into the season change in the fall,” she said. Longview area hotels ended up with about 470 traveling medical professionals.
“It definitely impacted our restaurants as well,” and delivery services, she said.
She said, though, that business travel is now picking back up and the city’s sports tourism business remains strong.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a city that has a lot of diverse industry,” Clayton said, noting too that a planned new Gap Inc. distribution center in Longview will benefit the hotel industry when construction starts.
“That may help us weather the storm as far as losing the nurses,” she said.
Demobilization
UT Health Tyler had about 118 state-supplied nurses at its peak, Escandon said. Now, it and the other hospitals are working to demobilize the extra staffing in a controlled manner.
Some nurses who regularly work at local hospitals left temporarily to become traveling nurses as well, to take part in the higher pay available through the program.
“We are awaiting their return,” Escandon said, with those nurses returning to their home communities as the COVID-19 situation changes.
She also praised the state’s use of the regional advisory councils to help coordinate resources for hospitals. The support provided to health care was different from what other states provided, she said.
“I don’t know of any other state that did anything similar to this, and we’re still appreciative of that,” Escandon said.