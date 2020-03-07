From staff reports
Treasures are everywhere this weekend at the 46th annual Zonta Antique Show at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
This is the fifth year for the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas to host the event that continues today and Sunday. The Zonta Club of Longview put on the show for more than 40 years.
Along with more than 50 vendors selling jewelry, toys, kitchen wares, paper items and many other types of antiques, the event features the popular Tea Room, with a variety of lunch options and a pie bar.
The event draws several hundred people each day, with 1,325 tickets sold in 2019. Zonta Club of Greater East Texas raised $30,000 in 2019 that helped fulfill the club’s mission of supporting women and girls.
The show continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb, 100 Grand Blvd.
Admission is $10, good all weekend.