Looking for a deal this weekend — or an excellent slice of pie?
The 47th annual Zonta Antique Show and Sale sponsored by the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas returns Friday through Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview. Exhibitors from across Texas and beyond will fill the 40,000-square-foot facility.
And don't forget about the Tea Room and Pie Bar, which Exhibitor Director Ashley Norris says has garnered a sort of notoriety with attendees.
"The show is actually known for the pie bar because there’s a wonderful variety of pies, and they’re really good," she said.
She added along with pies and other concessions, the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas also will be offering cupcakes.
David and LaRue McAllister came from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to sell a variety of antique advertisements at this weekend's show — everything from coffee and spices to tobacco and more.
The McAllisters's booth also sells salt-glaze pottery, with David McAllister explaining that grocery stores in the 1920s used to give away the pottery to customers that made certain purchases, such as a sack of flour.
The couple said they have been attending antique shows for seven years, but this was their first time participating in the Longview show.
LaRue McAllister said they hope to preserve history by antiquing and often help educate children who didn't know what some of the items are.
Shelba Johnson, another exhibitor, has owned Royal Passage Antiques and Gift in Tyler since 1991.
She said she has been coming to the Longview show as a patron for as long as she can remember, and 2021 was her first time participating as a dealer.
While she said the turnout this past year was good, she expects this year to be even better.
Johnson said before the COVID-19 pandemic, she traveled to Europe twice a year to purchase goods for her shop.
"The name of my company is Royal Passage because I wanted it to indicate things from everywhere," she said.
Johnson has goods on display from all over the world, including from France, England, Japan, Italy, China, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland. She sells everything from hand-carved wooden sculptures, to vases, plates, serving platters and more.
Norris said that despite this past year's show being postponed from its usual March date to June, it still had plenty of customers.
"The customers really supported the exhibitors, so most of them are back this time, which is a testament to how Longview supported the show," she said.
The show is set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb.
Tickets are $10 for the weekend and $5 for Sunday only.