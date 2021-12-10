Danielle Mobbs sat in the back of the 188th District Courtroom Thursday night, holding a small blue Christmas ornament with “Shekia” meticulously scripted in silver marker across the bulb. She waited, along with Shekia Kenney’s family, to place her ornament on the Gregg County Tree of Angels.
“I’d known her for 15, 20 years at least,” she said, saying Shekia was more than a friend. She was like a sister to Mobbs.
“I’m just so happy that her family thinks of me like family and that they asked me to come,” she said.
Kenney died on Sept. 3 in Kilgore. Two men were indicted on murder charges in her death on Nov. 30.
“She needs justice because what happened to her was awful,” Mobbs said.
Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson and the district attorney’s office hosted the Tree of Angels ceremony to honor those who have been victimized by violent crimes. The event started for the county in 2019 but was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
First Assistant District Attorney April Sikes said the office wanted to start a Tree of Angels because of their love for the victims.
“We never want them to be forgotten,” she said.
Watson said the holidays are a difficult time for victims and their families. He spoke of his time working in law enforcement with violent crimes.
“Not a day goes by that I don't think about one or more of those cases,” Watson said. “It breaks my heart every day to see our young men kill each other.”
Though the pain of loss can be overwhelming, Watson said he hopes comfort can be found in faith.
“We are all called to this earth for a purpose,” he said.
Victims and their families bring a Christmas ornament to place on the tree inside the Gregg County Courthouse. Dozens of ornaments cover the tree, topped with an angel.
The families were escorted by assistant district attorneys, law enforcement and others as they walked up to the tree and placed their ornaments. The event was followed by a reception outside the courtroom.
Mobbs said the ceremony was emotional.
“It doesn’t seem real that this is my reality,” Mobbs said. “I would much rather be celebrating the holidays with her as opposed to putting an ornament on a tree for her, but I’ll do anything to honor her name and to remind people that she needs justice.”
Sheila Blankenship came to place an ornament in honor of her son, Da’Coreyan Blankenship, who was killed on March 3, 2015, in Longview.
“There’s a void, but I always try to come here to be around other people who support you,” she said. She also attended the first Tree of Angels for the county in 2019.
“I thank them for doing it,” she said.
Victim advocate Verna Lee Carr of People Against Violent Crime organized the first remembrance in December 1991 in Austin. Nine years later, then-Gov. George W. Bush issued the first statewide proclamation designating a week in December as Tree of Angels Week in Texas.
While the tree was standing in the 188th District Courtroom during the ceremony, the tree will be displayed through the season just outside of the courtroom.