East Texans can get an up-close view of more than 2 million twinkling lights this week while raising money for Longview Too Ambucs to provide AmTrykes to children in need.
Longview CPA Carmela Davis will hold her annual Trek for Trykes on Wednesday at Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 U.S. 259 North. Registration will be accepted until the day of the race.
Proceeds benefit Longview Too Ambucs and allow the organization to purchase AmTrykes for children in need. AmTrykes are therapeutic tricycles that can be pedaled with the hands or feet and that allow for mobility to everyone from children to adults.
“This is a great way to help raise money to buy AmTrykes for those that need them,” Davis said. “We’re all one and we all should be treated as one. We all need to have the same availability to exercise. AmTrykes give joy to those who use them, and it allows them to be equal to their siblings and equal to their parents. It’s a huge boost to their morale. And then there are the lights themselves. To me, the Christmas lights give you a sense of joy. They give you a sense of love and a sense of peace. We all need that right now.”
Davis annually offers Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, a drive-thru display of holiday lights. This year’s drive-thru display opens Friday. Before the opening, she annually hosts Trek for Trykes, a walk through the lights to raise money for AmTrykes.
Traditionally, Trek for Trykes includes a 5K run through the lights. This year, the run will not be happening to allow for social distancing, Davis said. Instead, the event will be a continuous walk. Guests are asked to park at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, at 422 FM 2751, and they will be transported by bus to Carmela’s Magical Santa Land. Registration and packet pick up will be available in the Johnston-McQueen parking lot that day.
When people arrive by bus at Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, they will begin the 1-mile walk through the lights, Davis said. There will be three buses that will arrive at staggered times allowing previously dropped off guests to have traversed down the path a bit before others arrive.
“It will be a continuous flow, so that everyone can spread out,” Davis said. “They can do 1 mile around or they can keep going and do another loop if they want. When they are finished, they will get back on the bus and the bus will take them back to their car.”
Buses will run 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is available in advance and day-of. Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 5 when they attend with a paying adult.
Davis said Longview Too Ambucs gave out 16 AmTrykes earlier this year, and she is hoping to be able to give out another 15 to 20 after the Trek for Trykes.
Typically about 500 people attend Trek for Trykes. Because of the pandemic, Davis said she knows fewer will sign up this year. She’s hoping to hit 200 to 250 attendees to reach her goal.
Advance registration is available online. Day of registration will be available at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School.