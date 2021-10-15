A trial date is set for a Longview man accused of kidnapping a woman and child and sexually assaulting the woman at knifepoint.
Tomas Dejesus Cardona, 32, was indicted by a Gregg County Grand Jury on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 19. Trial date in those cases was for March 21 in the 188th District Court.
According to court documents, officers responded March 3 to a hotel in the 3400 block of North Fourth Street in Longview for a “domestic problem.”
At the time, officers spoke to a woman who said she had a relationship with Cardona and that they were staying at the hotel with her child due to a fire at home. The two had recently separated but shared custody of the child.
At about 10 p.m. on March 18, the woman came to the hotel after work to pick up her child. Cardona asked the woman to drive him to his vehicle in another parking lot. After getting into the vehicle, court documents state Cardona had a gun and ordered the woman to drive around.
“During this time, Cardona told (the woman) that this would be their last day, referring to all three of them,” the arrest warrant said. “(The woman) believed that Cardona was referring to killing them and himself.”
They returned to the hotel about 50 minutes later and went into the room.
The woman told officers that while in the room, Cardona apologized to her and “said he did not want to let her go because what he had done was bad and he believed she would report him to police.”
Court documents state that Cardona had the gun throughout the incident, causing the woman to fear for her safety, although she picked up the child when to the hotel’s front desk where the clerk called police.
“Cardona was not located at the time of the report,” the arrest warrant said.
A detective returned at about 11 a.m. the next to the hotel to get its surveillance video. According to the warrant, “several camera angles” supported what the woman had told police.
When the woman’s vehicle pulled up to the north end of the hotel, she appeared hesitant to go into the room with Cardona.
“He is observed shifting an item in his waistband several times,” the warrant said. “This is believed to possibly have been the firearm in question.”
At about 1:52 a.m., the woman can be seen on video fleeing the room with the child and Cardona runs after them.
“He is now only wearing what appears to be underwear,” the court documents said. “Prior to this, Cardona was fully clothed. (The woman) falls to the ground and Cardona grabs her by the ankles attempting to pull both (her) and the child back in the room. (She) is able to kick free and flee. Cardona gives chase then goes outside to (her) vehicle. When (she) observes Cardona at the vehicle, she returns back in the hotel and waits for police with the clerk.”
While detectives were getting video, officers were told the woman was trying to get a protective order and that she said she was sexually assaulted in the room before she left. According to the woman, the child was in one room of the hotel’s unit and Cardona was with her in another room.
“Cardona wanted to have sexual intercourse with (the woman) and she declined,” the warrant said. “Cardona then displayed a knife and held it to (the woman’s) person.”
He then began removing her clothing and assaulted her, the document shows. She then grabbed the child and left.
Cardona was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Department at about 9 a.m. March 26 in Smith County.
In August, Cardona’s attorney Jonathan Hyatt filed a motion for bail reduction. In the motion, Hyatt claimed that Cardona was “illegally confined and restrained of liberty” due to the high bond amounts. According to jail records, Cardona has been in Gregg County Jail since March 26 on bonds totaling $400,000.
The motion was denied Aug. 31 and signed by Judge Scott Novy.
Aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault are first-degree felonies; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony.
In Texas, first degree felonies are punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Second degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison.