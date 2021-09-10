A trial date has been set for a county commissioner and three other people charged in a Gregg County vote-harvesting scheme, according to 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles.
Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, 50, along with Charlie Burns, 85, of Longview; DeWayne Ward, 59, of Longview; and Marlena Jackson, 51, of Marshall, were arrested in September on charges related to suspected organized election fraud in the March 2018 primary in Gregg County. The arrests came after an investigation lasting more than two years.
Charles said the trial date was set Friday for Jan. 31, 2022.
Charges include engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud. Jackson was charged with 97 felonies, Brown with 23 felonies, Burns with eight felonies and Ward with six.
Penalties for the offenses, if convicted, range from six months in state jail to 99 years in prison, according to the Texas Attorney General’s office.
The probe was announced in May 2018 after the March primary race for commissioner between Brown and former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams drew 787 mail-in ballots. Those mail-in votes swung an election day lead by Williams into a five-vote victory for Brown. About one-third of the voters using those mail-in, or absentee, ballots made a disability claim to qualify for them.
After Brown won the March 2018 Democratic primary against Williams, questions were raised about the number of mail-in votes in the election. Brown’s win was confirmed in a recount.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, referenced the case this past week in Tyler during an event in which Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new voting restrictions law.
Hughes authored the legislation, which includes provisions related to mail-in ballots.
“In Longview ... we have a county commissioner under indictment for mail ballot fraud,” Hughes said at the event. “Anybody who tells you there’s no voter fraud in Texas is telling you a very big lie. It’s going on today. As you know, this bill deals with that.”