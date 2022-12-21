From staff reports
A former Longview police lieutenant is set to go on trial April 3 in Jacksonville, Florida, on a felony charge of coercion or enticement of a minor, federal court records show.
Seth Estes Vanover, 51, of Diana was released Oct. 13 on $50,000 bail into the custody of his wife under numerous restrictions.
A motion approved earlier this month by a judge in Florida allows the conditions of Vanover’s release to be amended by his probation officer to approve work as an exception to Vanover’s 24-hour-a day home lock-down. Other exceptions include medical necessities and court appearances.
As other conditions of his release, Vanover also is not to possess any firearms and use alcohol, according to court documents. He is required to submit to location-monitoring technology, and he is not to use any device that can connect to the internet or store digital information other than what is approved by his probation officer.
The conditions also require Vanover to “disclose all online account information, including user names and passwords …” and to “… not have contact of any kind with children under the age or 18 unless supervised by an adult approved by the probation officer.”
Vanover was arrested Oct. 12. According to a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas, a pair of users with different names on social media, which were traced to Vanover, chatted with two different undercover FBI agents in Florida and asked about having sex with girls he was told were 9 and 11.
According to a statement released Oct. 13 by the Longview Police Department, which did not initially release Vanover’s name, he submitted his resignation “after being made aware of the investigation.”
A status hearing is set March 20 in the Middle District of Florida.