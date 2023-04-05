The trial of a former Longview police lieutenant charged with coercion or enticement of a minor has been pushed to July.
Seth Estes Vanover of Diana was released Oct. 13 on $50,000 bail into the custody of his wife after his arrest the previous day.
Vanover's trial initially was scheduled to begin this week in Jacksonville, Florida. Federal court documents show his defense asked for a motion to continue, which was granted.
His trial now is set July 3 with a status hearing June 20.
According to a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas, a pair of users with different names on social media, which were traced to Vanover, chatted with two different undercover FBI agents in Florida and asked about having sex with girls he was told were 9 and 11.
According to a statement released Oct. 13 by the Longview Police Department, which did not initially release Vanover’s name, he submitted his resignation “after being made aware of the investigation.”