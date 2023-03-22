The trial of two East Texas men charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed — but not because of reasons argued by one of the defendants.
Ryan Nichols, 32, of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 36, of Carthage each face multiple federal charges related to their conduct at the Capitol that day. Both men are former Marines.
A federal judge ruled this week that their trial, which originally was scheduled to begin March 27, can be delayed after a request by Nichols' attorney, Joseph McBride.
McBride wrote in a court document that he was needed to provide care to an immediate family member undergoing surgery.
A new trial date has not been set.
Recent court filings indicate McBride sought a continuance for multiple other reasons.
"Mr. Nichols' physical and mental health steadily declined during the twenty-two months he was incarcerated in high unsanitary conditions with limited access to sunlight, ventilation, personal hygiene supplies, adequate nutrition and quality medical care," according to a document filed March 16.
Nichols was released in November from a Virginia jail pending trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife.
"Mr. Nichols now suffers from multiple psychological and physiological illnesses," the document continues. " ... As a result, Mr. Nichols' PTSD is unmanaged. He has serious paranoia, severe hair loss, depression, nightmares, and other medical issues — including what appears to be active liver disease. Mr. Nichols' psychiatric issues are complex and exasperating."
The document goes on to compare Nichols to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, who was hospitalized for depression.
"Like (Fetterman), who needs rest, compassion, and treatment ... so too does Ryan Nichols," McBride writes.
In a response to that motion, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Nichols to provide medical documentation "substantiating the claims" before the defendant's health would be taken into account in evaluating his request for a delayed trial.
Earlier in March, Nichols' attorneys argued in a motion for continuance that "the sheer magnitude of information" that must be reviewed was reason for the trial to be delayed. The attorneys also argued that the defense has not had adequate access to the materials.
"The specific discovery in this case is substantial, but it strains credulity to argue that at least sixteen months is an insufficient period to review the materials specific to ... Nichols' case," the government wrote in a response to Nichols' attorneys' filing. "The argument that ... Nichols specifically has not had sufficient access to the discovery in his case is also unavailing."
Nichols' attorneys also argued more time was required to review "additional evidence" — specifically video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, provided by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Tucker Carlson of Fox News.
"Without offering any details, (Nichols) states that his attorney 'has obtained permission to examine the totality' of 41,000 hours of ... footage that relates to January 6," the government writes. "Defendant does not state who granted his attorney such permission, when or where he will review such footage, or what means he will use to conduct his review.
"In yet another speculative assertion, (Nichols) claims to have spoken with a House of Representatives staffer who has knowledge of '100 boxes' of materials from the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, Attack on the United States Capitol. ... Yet he offers no assertions about what is in the boxes, much less how they related to his case."
The government's filing goes on to state that the court "should not commit to an indefinite trial extension for (Nichols) ... based on the unsupported allegations that pertinent information may exist somewhere, but is not currently known to either the prosecution or the defense."
Harkrider was released in April ahead of trial.
Prosecutors have argued that Nichols viewed the 2020 election as fraudulent and was determined to prevent the congressional certification of the election results by any means necessary.
In Facebook posts prior to Jan. 6, Nichols called people who voted for President Joe Biden “‘true traitor(s) to the country,’ and called for violence against government officials, including President Biden and Vice President Pence.”
Text messages detail some planning for the trip to Washington, D.C., and also included Nichols’ interest in joining nationalist organization The Proud Boys.
“Ryan Nichols stands for violence,” Nichols said in an 11-minute video posted Jan. 6, 2021, to Facebook, according to prosecutors. “I fought. I stormed up there against police, and I pushed them back.”
The following day, Nichols said he did “what I felt God told me to do.”