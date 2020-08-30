From staff and wire reports
As Longview-area officials announced a trickle of new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Texas reported 4,732 more cases of the coronavirus along with 154 new deaths.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris announced five new cases that brought the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 1,988.
Harris said the county’s recoveries and deaths were unchanged Saturday at 1,272 and 36, respectively.
He added 8,574 tests had been given in the county with 6,387 negative results and 199 pending.
It was even quieter Saturday in Harrison County, with County Judge Chad Sims announcing no new COVID-19 cases. His county’s total remained at 795, as recoveries from COVID-19 increased by seven to 741.
Deaths in Harrison County also remained at 35.
Meanwhile, Kilgore High School confirmed late Friday afternoon in an email to parents that a staff member and a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Principal April Cox said in the email that the two people were on campus Monday.
“The local health department has begun a case investigation and will work with the district to be in close contact with the infected individual(s),” she said in the email. “All individuals who have been in close contact of the positive COVID-19 individual will be notified. Those that are determined to have been in close contact will remain off campus for 14 days to ensure that they have not contracted the virus in order to mitigate any further spread.
It’s the second time since Kilgore ISD began classes Aug. 19 that the district has notified parents of a positive COVID test. The first time was during the first week of school and involved a person at the high school and at Kilgore Primary School.
Statewide
The new coronavirus cases reported Friday by the state pushed the overall number of cases for the six-month Texas outbreak to at least 606,530, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.
Of those, the state says its estimate of the number of active cases fell by almost 3,500 to 101,189, and the confirmed number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized fell by 67 to 4,422.
However, the true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The overall COVID-19 death toll for the Texas outbreak rose to 12,266.
The rolling seven-day average of the rate of positive tests has fallen from 16% a week ago to 12.16% as of Friday, the most recent rate reported by the state. Gov. Greg Abbott has set a 10% positivity rate as a target, and the World Health Organization has set 5% as the threshold for the end of the pandemic.
However, the rolling seven-day average of tests administered was 37,200 as of Friday, down from 40,400 the day before and well below the 63,900 average of Aug. 18.