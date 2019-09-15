Students at Trinity School of Texas have another opportunity for college preparedness.
The private Longview school added an Advanced Placement Capstone course for juniors and seniors to help students with critical thinking for future college courses.
Ranjit Kodali, AP Capstone teacher and director of college advising, said the class is interdisciplinary, meaning it combines skills from other courses such as English and history.
According to the College Board, the class is split up in 11th and 12th grades. The first year is AP Seminar, which teaches students to develop and practice skills used in research, collaboration and communication.
The second year of the course is AP Research, which builds on what students learned in AP Seminar to explore an academic topic, problem or issue of individual interest, according to the College Board.
There are 30 juniors in the class, Kodali said. The topic the students are researching is technology.
“We look at it from multiple perspectives,” he said. “Then, we start to form our conclusions and opinions. It works better than to jump into the conclusion right away.”
Instead of just one exam at the end of the year like other AP courses, Capstone students will have different assignments due throughout the year and an exam.
“We’re trying to anticipate where the world is going, and making sure that our students have the tools they need to succeed,” Kodali said. “I really feel like that’s kind of our job, is we’ve got to fill their toolbox full of tools, so that when they need to do that job, they have the proper tool to do that with.”
Kodali said any student can take an AP course at Trinity, versus some public schools that only allow certain high-performing students
“The goal is, yes, we want them to pass the exam, but I just like that they’re taking this class, because I do think these skills are going to be directly transferable,” he said. “It’s more about proving you’re college-ready, and letting colleges know you’re ready for that level of rigor, and in that sense it helps in terms of college admissions.”