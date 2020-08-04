Trinity School of Texas in Longview is searching for a new head of school after the former administrator retired for medical reasons.
Former Head of School Gary Whitwell stepped down at the end of June after 10 years at Trinity. The school appointed Curriculum Director Mellissa McCreary as the interim head of school for the coming school year.
"On-going health issues and a compromised immune system have led me to this very difficult decision," Whitwell said in an email to parents and staff.
Trinity announced the retirement June 2 by an email to parents.
"Working at Trinity School of Texas has been the most fulfilling experience I have had in my long career in education," Whitwell said. "I only regret I didn’t get here sooner and couldn’t stay longer."
Director of Technology and Administrative Assistant to the Head of School Erica Fisher said, with Whitwall's health, COVID-19 "kind of forced that decision" to retire.
"We’re starting the process to get a new head of school by next summer," she said.
McCreary said the school has started the process with a search committee, and the board of trustees wants to hire in time for the 2021-22 school year.
"It’s pretty much a year-long process," McCreary said.
McCreary, a Texas A&M graduate, was first hired at Trinity in 2001 as a language arts teacher for fourth and fifth grades. She then taught in the middle school levels before becoming an administrator.
She is facing the challenge of preparing for the school year in the middle of a pandemic.
The school has three options for students and their families: full in-school instruction; remote attendance through Google Meet; or a blend of the two throughout the week where a student can attend in-person for a few days and then attend remotely.
"It’s good to have the options because some parents are just not sure how school is going to go at this point," McCreary said.
She said instructors are looking at options for outdoor classes and spreading out for more social distancing throughout the day. She added that the school's staff has been eager to jump in to more digital learning as well as making sure the students' social and emotional needs are addressed.
"Our teachers are pretty creative," she said. "We are eager to get back to school.”
Fun, safety and learning are their priorities for this uncharted territory.
“This is unprecedented for everybody,” McCreary said. “We want a joyful, spiritual learning environment."
Trinity School of Texas is a private Episcopal school with about 300 students in grades kindergarten through 12.