The seventh-grade band students pulled out their instruments Friday at Trinity School of Texas in Longview. For most of them, this school year is the first time they have held a French horn, saxophone, flute or trumpet.
Trinity School of Texas’ new band program is aiming to help the students try new things, said Band Director Katey Collier.
“I haven't played the flute before,” said Charlee Abbott, 12.
She is learning how to hold the instrument and the differences in the keys. Charlee said she has played piano before, which is helpful when it comes to musical knowledge.
“The students are so enjoying this,” Collier said. “We’re creating a type of family.”
Starting in fifth grade, students will have the opportunity to try out band and decide if they would like to pursue it or choir.
“I get mad at myself playing notes sometimes,” said Jessica Ruff, 12, laughing.
“I like learning new things,” said Beatrix Jagers, 12. “That’s why I joined.”
The students said they are looking forward to learning and improving throughout the school year. The percussion section can’t wait for a full set of drums, not just the snare drum. Other students said they can’t wait to learn a full song. They also voiced excitement for upcoming band parties.
“I enjoyed I think our first sound that we ever made as a full band, because even though it didn’t sound perfect, we still made a sound,” Charlee said.
“They actually sounded really good the other day on stage,” Collier said.
Head of School Doug Stump approached Collier about starting a band program. She had prior experience, teaching band at Plano ISD for 15 years and Klein ISD in Spring before that.
In Plano, she said her bands focused on preparing for competitions.
Trinity is almost the opposite of that experience — competition is not the goal.
“We want to let them fall in love with music,” she said.
She has shared a quote from Plato about music with her students.
“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything,” she said.
Collier’s vision for the band program is to create small ensembles.
“The biggest plus of Trinity band is the individual attention they get,” Collier said, noting the difference between the private school and public school settings she experienced.
Collier focuses on making time for individual instruction for the students before and after school. She also gave free private lessons over the summer.
“That’s what we do at Trinity,” she said. “It’s about meeting each individual need.”
She said she isn't looking for a specific sound or to fill certain positions in the band. Each student gets to choose an instrument.
“We’re celebrating every small step,” she said.
Though Collier started working at Trinity in 2020 as a third-grade teacher, she has an extended history with the school.
“I actually attended Trinity when I was growing up,” she said, noting that she went to Trinity Day School when it was an elementary school. Collier graduated from Longview High School, Stephen F. Austin State University with a music education major and Southern Methodist University with a Masters in Music Education.
Doice Grant, owner of Tatum Music, helped the school obtain instruments to start the program, Collier said, noting that they have been friends since grade school.
Through one of Grant's contacts, the instruments were donated by Lufkin High School. Collier estimates between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of instruments were given to Trinity.