When Doug Stump saw Trinity School of Texas for the first time, what he first noticed was the lack of locks on lockers, which told him more about the school than one might think.
“That tells me volumes about the character development that they do here,” he said. “Because I’ve been in lots of Christian schools, and the last one I was in was a large K-12 school, and they had locks on their lockers, and their thinking was, ‘Well, you know locks encourage good people to do the right thing,’ which I guess is one way to look at it.
“But if you have a school where the students are encouraged to act in an honorable way from an early age, then you don’t need them,” Stump said. “To me, that just really spoke volumes about the spirit of the school and the work they’ve done with students here.”
On Monday, Stump will start his new role as head of school at Trinity. The former head of the Longview private school, Gray Whitwell, retired in June. Curriculum Director Mellissa McCreary has been serving as interim head of school.
Stump has four children — three are in college or graduate school — but he said his daughter, Catherine, is a junior at Trinity. He said his family enjoys hiking and camping, and they are excited to explore the outdoor life in the area.
Stump has spent 17 years working in all levels of Christian education. He has a doctorate in administrative leadership from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
He came to Trinity after teaching educational leadership at St. Bonaventure University in New York.
“I did that for a couple of years, but the reality is as much as I like training teachers to become principals, I really miss working with parents and students,” he said. “It just confirmed for me that my calling really is head of school.”
Stump said he was drawn to Trinity because of the school’s Christian message and high academic standards.
“Oftentimes in a Christian school, the focus can be Christ-centered curriculum so the academic rigor might sometimes not be at the same level,” he said. “Or, you could have a school that maybe is a Christian school in mission, but in practice it’s primarily an academic school. Trinity School of Texas is both, which I think is a really difficult tightrope to walk sometimes.”
As Stump prepares to begin his new role, he said he does not plan to change the school, but to maximize what already is happening.
In addition to the high academic rigor, Stump said he wants to improve the school’s partnerships with the community. He already is working on reaching out to each family so they get the chance to speak with him.
He also is planning individual meetings with faculty so they can get to know him, as well.
Visiting classrooms daily is a habit of Stump’s, and he said he likes the teachers and students to see him regularly. But he wants to give teachers a chance to get to know him before he starts this tradition at Trinity.
Ultimately, Stump wants the students to enjoy coming to school and the faculty to be excited about teaching.
“I think when you come to school and you feel loved and cared for by your teachers, and you are appropriately challenged by the material, then you’re excited to learn,” Stump said. “I think school should be an exciting and vibrant place. You should feel loved and safe and it should be a place where you’re able to achieve things that you did not understand you were capable of achieving.”