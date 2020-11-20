When tasked with collecting canned goods for those in need, Trinity School of Texas students did not disappoint. The campus collected just more than 14,000 cans for Longview’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The city's annual food drive is set Monday, with donations accepted 2-6 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Families in the Longview area are pre-approved to receive donations.
Families will pick up food boxes Tuesday.
Senior and student council member Alisha Patel said students had about two weeks to collect donations. The school announced the food drive each morning and set goals for each class to donate.
Typically, the students all line up to load up a truck with the donations to go to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Patel said. But because of COVID-19, the senior class of five students loaded everything this year.
Student Council Vice President and senior Zara Bela said the school started online donations this year, and Super 1 Foods doubled those donations.
Though the Longview private school is small, Bela said the students were motivated to bring in large numbers of donations.
“It’s just a sense of motivation that our students have for our community,” she said. “Because we feel that, even as a small school, we should try to contribute as much as we can, and I think that motivation drives us to get as many cans as we get.”
Seeing so many students of all ages come together to gather donations is special to Zara, she said.
“It’s very heartwarming to see because it shows people’s hearts don’t get cold over the years,” she said. “It shows that people are still caring about their community, and it’s not just for show. Everyone here truly wants to help, and they tried their best to.”