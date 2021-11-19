Trinity School of Texas students on Friday saw their labor bear (canned) fruit as they loaded up items donated to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Junior and seniors Friday morning placed about 6,000 cans of donated food into a truck headed to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as part of what will be given away next week with the city’s annual food drive.
The Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive is set Monday, with donations accepted noon to 6 p.m. outside Maude Cobb. Families in the Longview area are pre-approved to receive donations.
Families will pick up food boxes Tuesday.
Student government sponsor Tovah Robertson said the school again this year used a combination of physical can donations and online monetary donations in its drive.
“Historically, over the years, we’ve donated anywhere between 15 (thousand) and 23,000 can each year,” Robertson said. “We’ll end up somewhere around there based on the money that we’ve also raised.”
Trinity started offering the online donation option this past year as a way to keep the drive going during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robertson said the money goes to Super 1, and the grocer can determine which gaps in available food need to be filled and then purchase those items for the drive.
“So, it ends up being a really flexible workaround,” she said.
Robertson said Trinity students from age 2 through seniors participate in the drive.
Seniors Macy Cobb and Sophie Cook are co-presidents of the school’s student government association, the group in charge of the drive each year.
Cobb said the pair used their study hall to make runs to round up cans and gather them in the library as they ran the drive.
“I think it’s very important because it gives back to our community,” Cobb said. “I also like the atmosphere of it at Trinity because we all get together from 2s to seniors in one spot and help take it to the truck. I think it’s really fun and good.”
Cook talked about a chapel service at the school during which students brought cans that were prayed over.
“At Trinity, we are very privileged to be here, and doing this service allows us to help the community and provide them Thanksgiving food,” she said.