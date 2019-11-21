As student government president, Trinity School of Texas senior Jaden Ayala oversees many projects throughout the year.
The largest project he organizes, though, is the school’s canned food drive for Longview’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Ayala, 17, said the school collected a total of 17,327 cans to donate to the citywide food drive. On Thursday morning, the students gathered to load the food into a delivery truck.
The Thanksgiving Food Drive gives needy families a box of food for Thanksgiving, according to longviewthanksgiving.com . Each box contains a turkey or chicken, two cans of green beans, two cans of corn, two cans of green peas, two cans of miscellaneous peas or beans, two cans of soup, one bag of pasta, one canned meat, one dessert, two boxes of Jell-O mix, one can of cranberry sauce, one loaf of bread, one canned fruit, one miscellaneous vegetable and one miscellaneous powdered drink mix.
The main collection day for the public to participate in the drive is planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.
Charlotte Davis, chairwoman of the nonprofit Thanksgiving Food Drive, said many schools in town participate, but Trinity has been the largest contributor for years.
“I spoke to them a couple of weeks ago, and they all get really excited about it,” Davis said. “It’s a competition between classes, and they start with the little preschoolers. This is the whole school; it’s not just the high school. We could not, truthfully, maintain what we’re able to do without spending a lot more money (without this).”
All the students are required to bring a certain number of cans, Ayala said. The number varies by grade level. Lower school students bring 24, middle school 60 and upper school 108.
Lissa Gore, science teacher and student government sponsor, said the students always bring more than they are supposed to. The school offers incentives to the classes who bring the most cans.
The school has participated in the food drive for years, Gore said. The amount donated keeps increasing.
Community service is part of attending Trinity, Ayala said. Each grade typically has a community service day at least once a year, including the younger students.
“For (the younger students), just seeing that it’s good to help other people that are in need, it gives them something to look up to,” he said.