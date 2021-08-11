When students return to classes at Trinity School of Texas on Thursday, they'll have a new playground to enjoy.
The new playground is among several enhancements at Trinity School of Texas that are happening in conjunction with the school's new designation as a National Demonstration Site for Best Practices in Youth Fitness.
"We are pleased to be the first and only school in East Texas with this accolade recognizing play areas that promote physical activity through active play and encourage the developmental progression of skills through healthy movement," parent volunteer Marissa Martin said. "Our Quad outdoor playground incorporates the key elements of play — balancing, climbing, spinning, sliding and swinging to promote fitness opportunities that support our Titans staying active as we know how important play is to their development."
Trinity School had a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new playground during its Back to School Fair, which allowed students of the private school to meet their teachers and get familiar with offerings at the campus.
When Titans return to school this week, the updated playground in the Quad that serves kindergarten, first- and second-grade students will have new swings, a musical component and a health ladder.
In the Pecan Grove, there are new outdoor Adirondack chairs in which Upper School students can study, eat and spend time. Additional enhancements at the Pecan Grove include tetherballs and bean bag toss for older students.
All playgrounds received new engineered wood fiber surfacing, benches, tables and hand sanitizer stations as part of the upgrades, Martin said.
Additional upgrades are planned to the playgrounds, according to the school. Martin said the school would like to see an updated playset that includes shade for the playground that serves kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.
The school is pursuing grants to help with the upgrades, in addition to donations.