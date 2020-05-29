Valedictorian Allan Long Jr.
Class Rank: Valedictorian
Parents’ Names: Tina Long, Allan Long
What organizations are you involved in? I am on the student board of directors of the Gregg County Historical Museum, Springhill State Bank, Texas Bank and Trust, and Citizens Bank as well as holding leadership positions in the Spanish Club, History Bowl, and Student Investment Group
What are your plans after high school? I will be attending the University of Texas’s McCombs School of Business in the fall
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Ranjit Kodali. His class was always fun and he always helped us out in any way he could.
What is your favorite high school memory? Playing in the tennis TAPPS 1A state boys doubles championship.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Graduating at the top of my class.
Salutatorian Micah Leann Cobb
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Nicole Orban, Chad Cobb
What organizations are you involved in? President of Z- Club, Secretary of Student Government, Vice President of Spanish Club, Spring Hill Bank Board, Coach and Devotion Leader at Faith Flip, USAG Tumbling Judge, Worship Team and Sunday School Teacher at Longview First Assembly Youth, Gregg County Historical Museum Student Board.
What are your plans after high school? Study biochemistry at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Fountain — she’s been the most memorable teacher I’ve had the privilege of learning from. She inspired my love for learning new things and for finding different and creative ways of learning those things. I know we always planned on Baylor but what can I say? Go heels!
What is your favorite high school memory? Every single day seeing all of my classmates in the hall and sitting in the hall with Joel before my next class. If you read this Joel thank you for always asking how my day was. I meant so much to me!! I’ll miss you.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Finishing early ;)