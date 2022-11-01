The once-segregated waiting areas at the Longview Train Depot serve as a reminder of the history that's passed since the facility was built in 1939.
Members of the Longview Historic Preservation Commission took a tour Tuesday of the depot led by Griff Hubbard, former product line agent for Amtrak's Texas Eagle route.
City Planner Angela Choy said the depot on Pacific Avenue was the city's first local landmark after Longview started its historical preservation efforts.
Hubbard explained that the spot has been a rail passenger depot since 1871 and was where O.H. Methvin — the "Father of Longview" — entrained and detrained. The current structure that stands at 905 E. Pacific Ave. wasn't built until 1939, he said.
"When you stop and think about it, this location has seen footsteps of the veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and certainly World War II," he said.
The waiting room benches, while not originals, are close replicas of what once served to seat commuters as they waited for their train, Hubbard said. Both waiting rooms are adorned in bricks of pale blue and tan walls, a drab appearance he said could have been because of the country being in the Great Depression.
An old tunnel that previously was used for passengers to board the train has been closed off.
Hubbard explained the process passengers used to use to board the train.
"In '39, (passengers) tunneled down, went out and came back up the subway entrances and exits where you actually did not go out onto the platform to get on the train. You actually went to a specific platform where your specific train was," he said.
He made note of an area northbound on Mobberly Avenue "going through the tunnel" where a large, steel door resides on the right that blocks the subway entrance and exit to one of the train platforms. He said passengers who had tickets didn't have to come to the station and could just use the subway entrance and exits.
The West Waiting Room and East Waiting Room are separated, and Hubbard asked the tour group if anyone wanted to guess why there were two waiting rooms with a ticket office in the middle.
Lynette Goodson answered "Black and white," and Hubbard responded "that's exactly right."
"These were all built by the same template ... whereas all the stations on the route were built to this template — a Black waiting room, or in the nature of the day, a 'colored' waiting room and a white waiting room," he said.
He said a story about the waiting rooms shows hope for the younger generation.
A steel-sheath door that comes in off the open-air concourse was being stripped of its paint by a young worker during restoration, he said. During the removal, lettering underneath the paint revealed a sign that read "White patrons only," Hubbard said.
Hubbard said he knew something needed to be done about the lettering before the worker left for the weekend and passengers arrived, so he asked what they should do. To Hubbard's surprise, the young employee didn't understand the problem. Duct tape ended up being used to cover the lettering, he said.
"I like to tell that story because I think it's remarkable that young man didn't get it," Hubbard said. "He had no reference to it whatsoever, so that might spell some hope for the next generation."
Throughout the tour, Hubbard pointed out aspects of the depot that make it such a significant landmark in the Longview community.
He also called on members of the Historic Preservation Commission for ideas on how to fill blank spaces of wall inside the depot. He said any ideas, whether historical, artistic or community-based, could be passed on to Community Services Director Dietrich Johnson.