The Boy Scout Troop 201 cabin at Teague Park might soon become Longview's next local historical landmark, but renovations also are planned.
The city's Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended the landmark designation Tuesday after a request from the troop's foundation. The request next goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration Aug. 20 before final consideration by the City Council on Sept. 12, City Planner Angela Choy said.
At 102 years old, Troop 201 is one of the two oldest Boy Scout troops — if not the oldest — in the state, District Director Lance Hawk said. The Scout Hut, as the cabin is known, has been in existence for 70 years and serves a boys' troop, a girls' troop and a co-ed high-adventure troop.
The cabin sits on city-owned property inside Teague Park, said Allen McReynolds, a consultant representing the foundation. The foundation leases the site from the city.
Local historical landmarks are recognized for their significance with respect to the history, events, culture, economy, social fabric, ethnicity, architecture, archaeology or paleontology of Longview, the state or the nation, according to the city.
Landmarks are protected by city ordinances, and certificates of appropriateness must be obtained before any work can begin on a designated structure.
The cabin is a combination of three structures, including a corrugated metal boat shed, that were built between 1949 and 1951. It is the third cabin used by Boy Scout Troop 201 since its inception in 1917.
Among the exterior renovations planned at the Troop 201 cabin are replacing the roof and restoring the windows, McReynolds said. None of the windows are insulated and many of them are broken or badly in need of repair, he said.
"I’ve got to find someone who can either reglaze and restore or make historically accurate double-paned windows that didn’t exist in 1949," he said. "The products that are out there on the market right now … are sky high, and we don’t have a budget."
Foundation members also want to replace the entryway doors into the cabin's two additions and make them more secure, and they want to install central air conditioning, McReynolds said.
Lastly, the foundation wants to address the building's exterior — cedar with creosote siding, which he said is no longer environmentally appropriate.
"I’ve got some challenges here," McReynolds said of the improvements. "We don’t want to change the look of the place, but at the same time, it’s kind of a challenge to find a product that looks the same but isn’t creosote."
If the cabin receives a landmark designation, the projects will likely require certificates of appropriateness from the city.
Still, the foundation wants the designation because of the history of the troop and cabin and its proximity to at least a half-dozen other structures and districts that have local, state and national historical significance, McReynolds said.
Joining McReynolds at the Historic Preservation Commission meeting were Hawk and four members of the foundation — Ken Raney, Mark Moseley, Jay Bissell and retired District Judge David Brabham.