Tropical Storm Beta is expected to produce more rainfall in East Texas in the next couple days than Category 4 Hurricane Laura did as after it made landfall this past month, according to the forecast.
Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Rusk and Panola Counties, among others in East Texas, are expected to see rain bands with higher winds from the tropical storm today and Wednesday.
The area could see between 2 to 4 inches and up to 3 to 6 inches of rain in places, National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said Monday as rain fell in Longview.
Hurricane Laura tracked east in late August, dropping less than an inch of rain in East Texas.
“Tropical Storm Beta is kind of right there off the south-central Texas coast, and we’re getting a lot of the outer bands,” Thorne said. “It’s pulling in all of that Gulf moisture.”
The storm could produce wind gusts as well. Thorne said it’s harder to predict when the heaviest rain will fall throughout the area.
“Tuesday (today) would likely be the bigger rainfall producer,” he said. The storm is expected to move through and be out of the East Texas area by Wednesday night.
A cold front is expected from the Northwest that could bring rainfall and storms for the end of the week into next week.
Temperatures will cool this week with a low Tuesday and Wednesday nights of around 65 degrees, dipping into the low 60s Thursday night. High temperatures are expected to linger in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, rising into the 80s later in the week.