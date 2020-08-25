A tropical storm watch has been issued for Gregg and surrounding counties in Northeast Texas as Hurricane Laura moves across the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
The storm is expected to make landfall on the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night, moving northward along the Sabine River.
The National Weather Service shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday issued the tropical storm watch, meaning tropical-storm force winds are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.
According to the watch, the potential for winds between 58 and 73 mph exists while it is in effect.
Residents in the area should prepare for dangerous wind and complete preparations for intense wind before it becomes hazardous.
"Laura brings a significant flash flood, strong wind, and tornado threat across much of the region from late Wednesday night into Thursday with conditions beginning to improve from the south on Thursday night," the National Weather Service said Tuesday in a hazardous weather outlook. "These threats associated with a landfalling hurricane will continue to become better defined as confidence increases with later forecasts."
Longview is in a region that could see between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall, with up to 6 inches possible in areas to the east.
"Depending on the track of Laura after landfall, the highest amounts will be near and to the east of the center of Laura's circulation," the National Weather Service said.