A Trump Train Road Rally is set to leave Sunday from Henderson and drive through Jacksonville, Tyler and Kilgore.
The rally has a theme of supporting President Donald Trump’s “fight to end abuse and trafficking of children everywhere,” according to organizers.
Participants are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in front of Capco Contractors, 3323 U. S. 259 in Henderson, where the rally will then go south on U.S. 259 through Henderson to Jacksonville. From there, participants will take U.S. 69 north to Tyler and around the east loop to Texas 31 then back to U.S. 259 to Kilgore and finish “at the school parking lot just south of town.”
Organizers say participants are urged to decorate their vehicles with flags, banners and signs, and people may join the rally at any point.